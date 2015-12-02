A security guard speaks into a microphone in his sleeve as he stands outside the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York in this April 30, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Two of the largest shareholders in Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) are raising questions about whether Sumner Redstone is fit to remain executive chairman of the media company.

Mario Gabelli, whose company holds the second-largest voting stake in Viacom after Redstone himself, and Salvatore Muoio, whose firm is the seventh-biggest voting shareholder, voiced the concerns a week after a former girlfriend of Redstone filed a lawsuit alleging that the 92-year-old mogul was mentally incompetent.

Redstone has not been involved in the day-to-day management of the company for some time, but the lawsuit by Manuela Herzer, who has petitioned the court for an examination of Redstone, has caused some to worry that a surge of litigation could hamper the company as it tries to recover from a drop in TV ratings.

Herzer filed the lawsuit Nov. 25, weeks after being kicked out of Redstone's Los Angeles area home. Redstone had designated her as his agent to make health care decisions if he was unable to do so, and in October Redstone replaced her with Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman.

Herzer claims that Redstone was mentally incapable of making that decision and asked the court to reinstate her.

Redstone's lawyer, Gabrielle Vidal, had said the lawsuit was baseless and that Herzer is financially motivated.

The suit highlighted the uncertainty over what will happen on the death of Redstone, who controls about 80 percent of both Viacom and CBS and is executive chairman of both companies.

"Is he or isn't he in the position where he should be chairman emeritus or something?" Gabelli, chief executive officer of Rye, New York-based GAMCO Investors Inc, told Reuters. He left a message for someone at Viacom about the issue on Tuesday, he said, declining to say whom he called.

Muoio, a principal with New York-based S. Muoio & Co, said he had similar issues.

"If Sumner is no longer fit to lead the board, then he should give up that role," Muoio told Reuters.

Viacom responded to investors concerns with an emailed statement from William Schwartz, chairman of Viacom’s governance and nominating committee.

“As has been widely and publicly disclosed, Mr. Redstone’s physicians have publicly attested that he is mentally capable, and this information is consistent with other medical and other information available to me," Schwartz wrote.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Rigby)