British Airways owner IAG to buy back shares after solid results
LONDON British Airways owner IAG reported operating profit in line with expectations on Friday, and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
BP Plc (BP.L) on Monday reported a unit trip and system shutdown at its 405,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Centre.
The incident took place at about 13:00 pm local time on Sunday and led to nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions, the filing said.
LONDON Insurer and asset manager Standard Life posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in 2016 operating profit, helped by increasing client diversification, it said on Friday.
LONDON Pearson , the global education company battling a collapse in its biggest market, said it would take further costs out of the business and look to sell some assets after posting a $3.3 billion pretax loss and a sharp rise in debt.