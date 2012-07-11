FRANKFURT The euro zone debt crisis has not yet tarnished the euro's image, a European Central Bank report said on Tuesday, but the turmoil has led foreign investors to sell the bloc's debt, leaving domestic players to pick up the slack.

In its annual look at the role of the euro, the ECB said the currency's share in global foreign exchange portfolios dipped to 25 percent last year from 25.4 percent.

It continues a decline in popularity which started in 2010 and that International Monetary Fund data shows carried on in the first part of 2012 as the euro zone debt crisis intensified.

The small drop is a long way off worrying the central bank. While it noted the latest flare up of the crisis happened after the report's year-end cut off date, the ECB said the euro had proved "relatively resilient" despite the region's woes.

But investors have changed their behaviour as a result of the crisis, it said, dumping bonds issued by Greece and other highly indebted countries, overseas holdings of which declined by almost 4 percent in the second half of last year.

"Analysis finds evidence of a sharp decline of foreign interest in government debt securities issued by particular euro area countries and a moderate reduction for the euro area as a whole during the intensification of the crisis in the second half of 2011," the report said.

There is also evidence they are substituting German and other core euro zone states' debt for bonds from countries perceived to be higher risk.

"Recent survey-based evidence suggests that there may have been shifts within the euro-denominated segment of reserve managers' portfolios, increasing the weight of euro area issuers with sound fiscal positions."

"In fact, 78 percent of respondents indicated that the euro area sovereign debt crisis had affected their reserve management strategy," it added.

The void being left in the euro zone periphery is having to be filled by domestic banks in strained countries, many of whom are using the ECB's ultra-cheap three-year loans to finance their purchases.

The ECB also cited its extraordinary cash injections in December and February as one of the main reasons why the euro zone's bailout fund had seen the proportion of foreign investors buying its bonds drop sharply this year.

The report also touched on the growing importance of China's yuan in the global financial system, saying its continued rise was further evidence that the world was on the way to three globally important currencies, not just the dollar and euro.

In another section, it concluded that the use of euros or dollars instead of national currencies had contributed significantly to the severity of the global crisis in emerging economies.

Problems had been transmitted, "mainly through heightened currency mismatches, reduced monetary policy autonomy and a limited ability to act as a lender of last resort, which imposed greater constraints in the midst of the crisis," it said.

