Workers from the United Steelworkers (USW) union walk a picket line outside the Shell Oil Deer Park Refinery in Deer Park, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON The United Steelworkers union confirmed late on Thursday that it has told local unions to reject a sixth contract offer made by Shell Oil Company to U.S. refinery workers.

Sources had said earlier on Thursday the national union would recommend locals vote against it.

The union added that talks with Shell have paused pending a request for information and will resume at some point.

(Reporting By Terry Wade)