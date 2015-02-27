Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
HOUSTON Lead oil company negotiator Shell Oil Co said on Friday that it is scheduled to speak with the union representing striking U.S. refinery workers on March 4.
Talks between the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and the United Steelworkers union broke off on Friday after refinery owners balked at a settlement, after which the union ordered workers at three Motiva Enterprises refineries, co-owned by Shell, to strike.
A total of 6,550 workers are walking picket lines at 15 plants, including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of U.S. domestic production capacity.
(This version of the story has been corrected to change date of talks to March 4, not Feb. 25)
(Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse)
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
WASHINGTON Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.