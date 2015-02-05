HOUSTON The United Steelworkers union (USW) said a new contract offer was made by lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) on Wednesday night as a strike by U.S. refinery workers ended its fourth day, a union spokeswoman said.

"The USW has received an offer and will respond after consideration of the offer tomorrow," said the USW's Lynne Hancock. "I don’t know what time they will consider it. Contents of the offer will not be revealed."

About 4,000 workers at nine plants, including seven refineries accounting for 10 percent of U.S. refining capacity, continue to walk picket lines in California, Kentucky and Texas.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)