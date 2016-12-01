The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at an Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ROME/MILAN A fire broke out at Eni's (ENI.MI) Sannazzaro De' Burgundi oil refinery in northern Italy on Thursday afternoon, the oil major said, adding there were no reported injuries.

Eni, Italy's biggest refiner, said in a statement the fire had started at around 4.00 pm in the so-called EST plant at the refinery. The cause was still unknown.

"The fire is currently being extinguished," Eni said.

Traders said the 200,000 barrels-per-day refinery had started a 30-day maintenance on November 6.

Eni built the EST plant, ENI Slurry technology, to convert heavy oil residues into petrol and diesel products.

A spokesperson for the Italian fire brigade said earlier on Thursday the fire was large and had sent up clouds of smoke.

"There's a lot of smoke and we are currently evaluating whether any sort of evacuation plan may be needed," Luca Cari told Reuters.

