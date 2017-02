HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) said a fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon near a residual hydrotreater at the company's 400,780-barrels-per-day Texas City, Texas refinery, but no injuries were reported.

The fire forced the evacuation of a section of the plant, BP spokesman Scott Dean said.

The blaze was being fought by the refinery's fire department, Dean said.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)