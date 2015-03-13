Shell RDSa.l said a small fire was quickly extinguished at its 156,400 barrel-per-day refinery at Martinez, California on Friday.

"There have been no injuries reported, no impact to the community, and no impact to refinery operations," company spokesman Ray Fisher said in an email.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 AM local time (1600 GMT) along the Marina Vista side of the facility.

The company did not specify any cause for the incident but said an investigation will be conducted.

