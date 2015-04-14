HOUSTON Negotiations were continuing on Tuesday between company representatives and striking United Steelworkers union (USW) members from BP Plc's (BP.L) Whiting, Indiana refinery.

The walkout at the Whiting refinery began on Feb. 7 as part of the largest strike by U.S. refinery workers in 35 years. National USW leaders concluded a tentative agreement with U.S. refinery owners on March 12 , but local issues have kept hourly employees walking picket lines.

One issue, bargaining rights over changes in policy by BP while the contract is in effect, is the remaining sticking point, company and union officials said.

"Our desire is to be able to make and implement decisions on important management subjects, such as worker safety, in an expeditious manner without having to engage in protracted discussions or risk a strike in response," wrote Doug Sparkman, BP's chief operating officer for Fuels North America, in a email sent to employees on Friday.

Dave Danko, president of USW local 7-1, which represents the striking workers at the Whiting refinery, said the union has proposed eliminating its right to strike over safety issues.

"We don't have final authority," Danko said. "All we have is a seat at the table, a request to negotiate over issues important to our members. This is very important in our view especially in light of the history this company has in regard to safety."

A 2005 explosion at BP's Texas City, Texas, refinery killed 15 workers and injured 180 others. The company pled guilty to environmental violations and paid over $70 million (47 million pounds) in fines to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for workplace safety violations stemming from the blast.

BP has kept the 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting refinery in operation with temporary replacement workers.

Strikes over local issues are continuing at BP's joint venture refinery with Husky Energy (HSE.TO) in Toledo, Ohio; Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) Galveston Bay Refinery and South Houston Green Power Plant in Texas City, Texas, and Lyondell Basell Industries' (LYB.N) Houston refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Christian Plumb)