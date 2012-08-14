NEW YORK The fire-hit delayed coker at BP Plc's (BP.L) Whiting, Indiana, refinery will continue to operate at 50 percent of capacity for the next several weeks while the company repairs the damaged coker drum, industry intelligence group IIR Energy said in a report.

BP restarted the 35,000 barrel per day unit over the weekend nearly three weeks after a fire shut it down. IIR expects the unit to resume normal operations in mid to late September.

IIR's report also showed that BP started turnaround work on a 105,000 bpd hydrotreater and an isomerisation unit over the weekend. Another maintenance work - on the 75,000 bpd "pipestill 11A" sour crude unit - will begin on Thursday.

Work on all three units will be completed by the end of September or during the first week of October, IIR said.

A major overhaul on the 260,000 bpd crude unit, the largest of three at the refinery, is on schedule to start in early November, IIR added. The overhaul will enable the unit to process more sour crude and is expected to last for three months, according to IIR.

BP had said in July that it will bring the crude distillation unit offline in the fourth quarter as part of the $4 billion Whiting upgrade project. It plans to complete work on the unit by mid-2013 in time for a start up of the full project in the second half of 2013.

IIR Energy pegs the total capacity of the Whiting refinery at 410,000 bpd. Government data, however, shows the plant has 337,000 bpd capacity.

BP did not return requests for comment.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bernard Orr)