Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
HOUSTON Shell (RDSa.L) restarted a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Puget Sound, Washington refinery on Aug. 23, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.
The unit was down after an incident occurred following the emergency shutdown of the facility's poly unit, the filing said.
A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.