HOUSTON Shell (RDSa.L) restarted a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Puget Sound, Washington refinery on Aug. 23, according to a regulatory filing published on Monday.

The unit was down after an incident occurred following the emergency shutdown of the facility's poly unit, the filing said.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

