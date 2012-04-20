A BP petrol station sign is seen at dawn in west London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

HOUSTON A crude distillation unit and a coking unit are back in production at BP Plc's (BP.L) 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California following a six-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said.

The restart of both units took place this week, the sources said, after the completion of maintenance and repairs that began on March 12.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)