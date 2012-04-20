Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
HOUSTON A crude distillation unit and a coking unit are back in production at BP Plc's (BP.L) 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California following a six-week overhaul, sources familiar with refinery operations said.
The restart of both units took place this week, the sources said, after the completion of maintenance and repairs that began on March 12.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.