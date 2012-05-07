A BP logo is seen at BP Zhuhai chemical factory in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HOUSTON BP Plc's (BP.L) 225,000 barrel per day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was restarting on Monday after being shut for nearly three months following a fire in the refinery's central crude distillation unit, said sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

"They're making progress on the restart," one of the sources said. "They have several days to go before they're completely back, but they're making progress."

