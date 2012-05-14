A BP logo is seen at BP Zhuhai chemical factory in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) was resuming the restart of its 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Monday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

BP halted the restart on Thursday as a problem developed on the refinery's central crude distillation unit (CDU). The problem that halted the restart, originally thought to be minor, was resolved in a few days.

The refinery has been shut since a February fire on the CDU.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)