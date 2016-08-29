HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) notified the state of Washington on Aug. 22 of a release of sulfur dioxide at its 227,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington refinery due to planned maintenance work, according to a notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency and released on Monday.

The notice did not state on which units the maintenance work was being performed, according to the notice.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese)