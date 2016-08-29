Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) notified the state of Washington on Aug. 22 of a release of sulfur dioxide at its 227,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington refinery due to planned maintenance work, according to a notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency and released on Monday.
The notice did not state on which units the maintenance work was being performed, according to the notice.
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.