HOUSTON Officials were monitoring a hydrofluoric acid (HF) leak at BP Plc's (BP.L) 406,570-barrels-per-day (bpd) Texas City, Texas refinery on Tuesday morning.

"It's an HF leak. It's minor. We don't know what the source is (within the refinery)," Texas City Emergency Management Director Bruce Clawson said.

No injuries had been reported to Texas City officials due to the leak, Clawson said.

The Galveston County Daily News said on its website that the leak came from alkylation unit 3 at the refinery, but Clawson said he could not confirm that report.

Texas City officials notified local residents of the leak shortly before 9 a.m. local time (1400 GMT). No orders for residents to remain indoors had been issued as of 9:35 a.m.

A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery.

Hydrofluoric acid can damage skin, eyes, lungs, bones and the heart in humans. Exposure can be fatal. HF acid can form into vapour clouds that can spread over large distances.

Environmental groups and the United Steelworkers union, which represents most U.S. refinery workers, have campaigned for HF alkylation units to be replaced with units using sulfuric acid to prevent vapor cloud exposure in refineries and across the communities surrounding them.

BP's Texas City plant was the site of the worst refinery disaster in the past decade when 15 workers were killed and 180 others injured by a March 23, 2005 explosion.

BP's term of probation for a violation of federal environmental law in the 2005 explosion ended this month.

An alkylation unit uses refining byproducts to make octane-boosting components that are added to gasoline.

