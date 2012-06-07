HOUSTON BP Plc's (BP.L) 406,570 barrel per day Texas refinery, which is up for sale, has not been profitable for several years, the Galveston County Daily News said on its website.

The refinery has been trying to close the gap with its competitors since production was fully restored in 2009 after being damaged by Hurricane Rita in 2005, the newspaper quoted refinery manager Keith Casey as saying.

Casey said the refinery closely paced competitors in production prior to a March 23, 2005 explosion that claimed the lives of 15 workers, the paper added.

BP announced last year it planned to put the Texas City refinery along with its 253,000 bpd Carson, California, refinery up for sale. The company plans to sell both plants by the end of this year.

