BP Plc's (BP.L) fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 135,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Toledo, Ohio, will remain shut for up to 30 days - longer than initially expected - after workers discovered a crack in the unit's reactor, according to a person familiar with the plant's operations.

The 55,000-bpd FCC, the refinery's main gasoline-producing unit, was shutdown unexpectedly on Tuesday, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

Before the crack was discovered, officials expected to restart the unit by the weekend.

A company spokesman declined comment.

The refinery is a joint operation between BP and Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO).

