NEW YORK BP Plc (BP.L) is scheduled to shut down a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker Wednesday at its 160,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Toledo, Ohio for up to 70 days of planned maintenance, two sources familiar with the plant's operations said on Monday.

The sources requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The work on the 110,000 bpd sour crude unit and the 55,000 bpd catalytic cracker along with other units, which had been previously reported by Reuters, is designed to help the refinery process more acidic crudes.

The refinery is a joint venture between BP and Husky Energy (HSE.TO).

The work is being planned as oil producers and refiners are bracing for a prolonged shutdown and possible supply constraints from Canada's vast oil sands region as a destructive wildfire rages for a second week.

The crude diet at the refinery includes a heavy dose of Canadian crudes, particularly heavy-sour ones, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data on the agency's website.

In February, the latest month available, the refinery imported 98,000 bpd of Canadian crude, EIA data show.

