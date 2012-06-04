HOUSTON No restart date has been set for a shut crude distillation unit at BP Plc's (BP.L) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.

The 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit, the smallest of three at the refinery, was shut on Friday for repairs, sources have said.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

A spokesman for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said the agency had no information about the crude unit shutdown.

