HOUSTON BP Plc's (BP.L) 405,000 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was operating at full capacity following a fire in a sulphur plant, according to a report by NWI.com, the website for the Northwest Indiana Times.

Two workers were taken to a Chicago hospital following the fire.

BP was not immediately available for comment.

