HOUSTON BP Plc's (BP.L) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was operating at normal level following a morning fire in a sulphur plant, a company spokesman said

The fire at the 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant was extinguished about an hour after it broke out, but cash diesel prices in the Chicago region jumped 4 cents on the news.

Two workers were taken to a Chicago hospital following the fire for observation, said BP spokesman Scott Dean.

Whiting's 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit was shut earlier this month for repairs, driving up product prices in the Chicago area and weakening values for Canadian crude that feed the plant.

