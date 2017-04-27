FILE PHOTO: A British Petroleum petrol station logo is seen at Heathrow in London, Britain February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

HOUSTON BP Plc (BP.L) was restoring production on Thursday afternoon at two crude distillation units at its 413,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery after performing work on an electrical power substation, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Production was cut on Pipestills 11A and 11C, each of which can process 75,000 bpd in crude oil, on Thursday morning so the work could be performed, the sources said.

Trade source said they had heard the two units were shut, but had only heard rumors about the cause.

BP was offering products for sale throughout the day, the dealers in the Chicago market said. On Thursday afternoon, gasoline was down a half-cent a barrel in that market.

The sources said production dipped below 90 percent of capacity for a few hours on Thursday, but was expected to be at planned rates on Friday.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Devika Krishna Kumar, Jarrett Renshaw and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sandra Maler)