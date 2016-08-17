HOUSTON Flaring at BP Plc's (BP.L) 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery on Tuesday afternoon was due to a minor upset that did not affect the week-long restoration of normal operations, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The refinery was near normal production on Tuesday as BP returns the wastewater plant to normal operation, the sources said. A malfunction at the wastewater plant over the weekend of July 30-31 contributed to higher than permitted amounts of wastewater being released into Lake Michigan. BP cut production to reduce the releases.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)