HOUSTON BP Plc's (BP.L) 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery has received corporate approval to build a new hydrotreater to meet Tier 3 gasoline standards that will be required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a local media report.

Once it is constructed, the hydrotreater will enable the refinery to reduce sulphur content and other pollutants in gasoline, Whiting refinery manager Don Porter told the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce in a speech on Wednesday, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

The project would cost in the hundreds of millions of dollars to complete and construction is scheduled to begin next year, Porter said, according to the report.

A BP spokesman was not immediately available to discuss the project.

