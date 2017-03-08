A sign is seen in front of the Exxonmobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is preparing to restart a gasoline-producing unit at the 502,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, perhaps by early next week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

An Exxon spokeswoman declined on Wednesday to discuss the status of individual units at the Baton Rouge refinery.

The restart of the 110,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, called PCLA-2, was delayed from late February due to the need for additional work on the unit, the sources said.

PCLA-2 was shut on Jan. 7 for an overhaul expected to take about two months to complete. The FCCU’s 110,000 bpd twin, PCLA-3, was shut in late January and restarted over Presidents Day weekend.

Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said the Baton Rouge refinery continued to meet its contractual commitments.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)