HOUSTON Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] was restarting the larger of two crude distillation units and a reformer on Thursday at its 235,000 barrel per day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said.

The l30,000 bpd CDU, called VPS-1, was shut in late February as part of a planned multi-unit overhaul. Motiva had targeted Friday for the crude unit's restart. Both VPS-1 and the reformer are expected to be in operation and producing test products by the weekend, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)