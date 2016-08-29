Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
HOUSTON Motiva Enterprises was restarting the hydrocracking unit at its 237,700 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery on Monday following a weekend malfunction, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The 40,000 bpd hydrocracker had returned to production by Friday morning following repairs from an Aug. 20 breakdown, the sources said. The unit malfunctioned again on Friday night.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese)
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.