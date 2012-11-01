Shell Oil Co (RDSa.L) said a product storage tank emitted a release of hydrocarbons early on Thursday at the company's manufacturing site in Deer Park, Texas.

"Our emergency response personnel arrived on the scene and quickly stabilized the tank," company spokeswoman Kayla Macke said. The size of the release was not known.

The company said it does not expect any offsite impact from the incident.

The facility houses Shell's 327,000-barrels-per-day joint-venture refinery.

The Deer Park refinery is the 11th largest in the United States and is a 50/50 joint venture between Mexico's national oil company Pemex and Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. unit Shell Oil Co, which operates the plant.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Dale Hudson)