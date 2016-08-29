A logo of Royal Dutch Shell Plc is seen under a canopy of trees at a Shell petrol station in central London July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit for a planned overhaul at the its joint-venture 285,500 barrel per day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas refinery by Sept. 12, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

The overhaul of the 70,000 bpd FCCU is expected to last through at least the end of October, the sources said. The Gerbitol unit, which reduces air pollution and another unit will also be shut along with the cat cracker.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)