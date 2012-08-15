Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
A malfunctioning unit released heavy black smoke and was shut down at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) 156,400 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery on Tuesday, according to the Contra Coast County Health Department Hazardous Materials Program.
Shell advised nearby neighbours that they might smell a propane odour while they were shutting down some equipment, according to a message sent to area residents.
A Shell representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
The Contra Costa Health Department issued a Level 2 Emergency notice warning those with breathing problems to remain indoors.
Heavy smoke from the Martinez refinery triggered widespread news media coverage in the San Francisco Bay area Tuesday. On Monday, a fire on the hydrocracking unit (HCU) at the Shell Martinez refinery.
Contra Costa Hazmat said smoke appeared to come from a unit other than the HCU.
A huge fire on August 6 at the Chevron Corp (CVX.N) refinery in nearby Richmond, California, spread dense black smoke across the Bay area.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman, Soma Das in Bangalore and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Gevirtz)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.