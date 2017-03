NEW YORK Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to shut down a 35,000 barrel-per-day crude unit at its refinery in Sarnia, Ontario for up to 45 days of planned work starting Saturday, according to a source familiar with the plant's operations.

The work at the 70,000 bpd refinery was initially expected to start on September 1, the source said.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)