NEW YORK Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shut the 37,500-barrel-per-day crude unit at its Sarnia, Ontario, refinery on Thursday for a week of repairs due to a leak, according to a source familiar with the plant's operations.

The company plans to shut the same unit at the 75,000-bpd refinery on Sept. 7 for up to 40 days of work, the source said.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape first reported the crude unit was shut.

