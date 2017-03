Fuel pumps are seen at a Shell petrol station in London May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it was restarting a unit at its Scotford facility near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a message posted on a community information line on Saturday.

There could be intermittent flaring over the next 48 hours, but there was no material impact on production associated with the activity, the company said.

Shell runs a 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Scotford.

