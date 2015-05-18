Shell branding is seen at a petrol station in west London, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) reported it was restarting an unspecified unit at its Scotford upgrader facility near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a message posted on a community information phone line on Saturday.

The activity may lead to intermittent flaring over the next 48 hours but there would not be any impact on production, the message said.

Shell runs a 255,000-barrel-per-day oil sands upgrader facility and a 100,000-bpd refinery at Scotford.

Upgraders convert mined bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)