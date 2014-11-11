NEW YORK Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) has activated an emergency alert at its 75,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Claire Parkway, Canada, the company said.

A local emergency notification service described the incident as a fire in the tank farm of the refinery, which is just south of Sarnia.

"Shell Canada confirms that emergency response crews are responding to an incident at the Sarnia Manufacturing Centre," said Jeff Mann, a company spokesman.

Mann did not say whether there was a fire, whether anyone was injured or if any units were damaged.

