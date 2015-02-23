A compressor problem in a production unit caused flare-ups at BP Plc's (BP.L) 413,500 barrels-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery, a report on nwitimes news website said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident and production was restored, the report quotes company spokesman Scott Dean as saying.

The refinery was among 12 refineries where workers have been on strike.

While the company said the issue lasted about eight minutes, a striking worker said it took about half an hour, the report said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

