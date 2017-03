LONDON Essar plans to do its major turnaround and partial refurbishment at the 296,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in BrirIN from around mid-September to mid-October, traders said.

Essar announced the plan earlier this year but had not specified the timing. A catalytic cracker will be refurbished during this period at a cost of around $35 million.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the timing of the turnaround.

