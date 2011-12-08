* Industry faces "death by a thousand cuts"
By Emma Farge and Simon Falush
LONDON, Dec 8 A lack of clear and
effective policy for UK refiners may be jeopardising their
viability, and deterring buyers, the UK's oil industry body said
on Thursday, threatening the sector with further closures and
reduced national fuel supplies.
The number of refineries in the UK has slumped to eight from
18 in the late 1970s as refiners have seen margins tumble, due
in part to regulatory requirements, and others could be at risk
of closure if they do not find buyers soon.
Nick Vandervell, communications director at the UK Petroleum
Industry Association, said that while most of the refining
sector's woes were due to industry-wide external factors
affecting the whole of Europe, some were related to UK policy.
He added that the UK government is typically slow to react
to the changing landscape that the UK refinery industry faces
such as how EU directives on emmissions are implemented.
"The problem the downstream sector in the UK has
had for years is that it takes ages to get on the Department of
Energy's radar screen," he told Reuters.
"There are issues here that affect security of supply in the
future. It's a slow unfolding scenario -- it's death by a
thousand cuts."
Rising competition from cheaper natural gas and slow
economic growth in the euro zone are among the challenges faced
by the downstream sector.
One of the UK's refineries still for sale, Total's
Lindsey plant, has been on the market for nearly two years and
the firm has set a deadline of end-2011. In the
past, failure to sell refineries such as Petroplus' Teeside have
resulted in closures.
Vandervell said that one example of the government's failure
to engage with the issues faced by troubled refiners was the
lack of a clear position on the next phase of the EU Emissions
Trading Scheme due to come into effect in 2013.
The UK's refiners are seen as being at particular risk due
to government plans for a carbon floor price at 16 pounds a
tonne from April 1, 2013, rising each year to 30 pounds a tonne
in 2020.
"What they should have done with EU ETS is have a five year
phase-in of allowances so there's no sort of cliff-edge 'big
hit' once allowances kick in 2013," he said, addding that the
issue should be revisited at an EU level.
He added that more large-scale investment was also required
in order to prevent further closures, although he said that
these were commercial decisions.
A report published by the UKPIA earlier this month said a
lack of investment could increase the country's dependence on
imports and hit the UK balance of payments.
The UKPIA represents ten oil firms including U.S. oil majors
ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips as well as India's
Essar Oil which agreed to buy England's Stanlow
refinery in March.
