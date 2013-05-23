A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

HOUSTON Independent refiner Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) is expected to take control of BP Plc's (BP.L) 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on June 1 as part of a $2.5-million purchase of the energy giant's southern California assets, according to sources familiar with the deal.

A Tesoro spokeswoman declined to discuss the specifics of the sale's timeline.

"We expect the transaction to close before mid-2013," said Tesoro's Tina Barbee.

A BP representative did not reply to requests for comment.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the California Attorney General last week approved the sale of the BP's southern California operations to Tesoro.

Once the sale is complete, Tesoro will control 26 percent of crude oil refining capacity in California, the nation's largest gasoline market. Chevron Corp will continue to be the largest refiner in California.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Gunna Dickson)