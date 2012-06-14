NEW YORK The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission may delay by up to a year a requirement that large overseas banks active in the swaps market comply with costly new swaps rules, CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said on Thursday.

Gensler said the CFTC is considering allowing foreign dealers to phase in compliance with U.S. "entity level" rules, and may even get to simply comply with their home-country regulatory regime.

Entity level rules include capital requirements, risk management, record-keeping and trade reporting.

The delay, first reported by Reuters on Wednesday, would give the agency time to figure out its overall approach to international regulation.

"During that time, the CFTC would be moving to complete the cross-border interpretive guidance and would work with market participants and foreign regulators on plans for substituted compliance," Gensler said at an Institute of International Bankers luncheon.

The regulation of the overseas operations of U.S. and foreign banks with big U.S. derivatives desks is among the most hotly debated pieces of the new swaps regime mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank law, written in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

That swap reforms seek to boost transparency and limit risk in the formerly opaque global market.

Regulators are concerned, though, about creating an uneven playing field that could harm firms in more tightly regulated areas and also concentrate risky activity in less regulated areas.

JPMORGAN REMINDER

Risky derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of firms such as insurer American International Group Inc. (AIG.N) was a key contributor to the financial crisis, prompting bank critics and U.S. regulators to call for far-reaching rules.

JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) recent losses from outsized credit derivatives trades made out of its London office are a strong reminder that risks from derivatives trades entered into overseas can quickly reverberate back to U.S. shores, Gensler said.

"We've seen this movie before. Financial institutions set up hundreds, if not thousands of legal entities around the globe. During a default or crisis, risk of overseas' branches and affiliates inevitably flows back into the United States," he said.

But banks have pushed back, arguing that an overly broad U.S. regime would duplicate or conflict with the rules of foreign regulators and put certain countries' banks at a disadvantage.

CROSS BORDER GUIDANCE

Gensler said the commission is close to sending out proposed rules for comment that lay out which swaps rules apply to foreign entities and which transactions will be subject to U.S. oversight.

"If a legal entity has over $8 billion in market making swaps activity with U.S. market participants, it should be preparing to register as a swap dealer," Gensler said.

Such foreign dealers would have to comply with U.S. rules at the transaction level for trades made with U.S. counterparties, he said.

Those "transaction level" rules include central clearing, margin requirements, public real-time price reporting, trade execution and sales practices, Gensler said.

Sources have told Reuters a vote on guidance and the phase-in are expected next Thursday at a CFTC open meeting.

