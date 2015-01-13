LONDON Alison Cottrell, currently a director in Britain's finance ministry, has been appointed chief executive of a new body tasked with improving behaviour within Britain's banks.

The Banking Standards Review Council (BSRC) was set up in 2014 to review practices in an industry that has been rocked by a slew of scandals, from the mis-selling of loan insurance to the rigging of benchmark interest rates. It is funded by the banks but operates independent of them.

However, despite having the support of Britain's biggest banks, the BSRC has yet to confirm it has secured the backing of large international banks with operations in London.

Cottrell, currently Director of Financial Services at the Treasury having previously worked as an economist for HSBC and PaineWebber, will take up her role in April.

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, gave the appointment his support on Tuesday.

"Alison has a depth of knowledge of the policy context for financial services, alongside experience of working in the industry," he said in a statement.

The BSRC will work with banks to create a new code of practice for the industry. It will also produce an annual report highlighting progress made by the sector and by individual banks, and what more needs to be done.

Britain's financial regulator will retain responsibility for disciplining banks for wrongdoing.

An independent think tank said in November that a "toxic culture" that has cost British banks 38.5 billion pounds in fines and compensation over the past 15 years would take a generation to fix.

