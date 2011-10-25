LONDON UK financial regulator the Financial Services Authority has fined Credit Suisse UK CSGN.VX 6 million pounds for inadequate controls in its sales of structured capital at risk products, or SCARPs.

The fine was reduced by 30 percent as Credit Suisse UK agreed to an early stage settlement, the FSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse UK's failings in selling the complex financial products included inadequate systems and controls in relation to assessing customer attitude to risk, the FSA said.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)