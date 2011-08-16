LONDON The Financial Services Authority has fined a hedge fund manager 2 million pounds, its biggest ever fine on an individual, for making fake trades to cover up losses in a fund that collapsed in the credit crisis.

The FSA said Michiel Weiger Visser, the Dutch CEO of London-based Mercurius Capital Management, "deliberately misled investors" and manipulated his fund's net asset value "to disguise the performance ... and to secure continued and increased investment".

The Mercurius International hedge fund, which had around 20 investors and 35 million euros (30.8 million pounds) in assets, collapsed in January 2008, leaving investors empty-handed, the FSA said in a statement on Monday.

The fine, which was upheld by an independent tribunal, is the largest ever imposed on an individual by the FSA if disgorgement of profits is not taken into account, and the biggest handed to a hedge fund manager.

Visser did not appear at the tribunal, which described his conduct as "the worst it had seen", and has moved back to the Netherlands, which could make it harder for the FSA to collect the fine.

"The FSA has taken decisive action to punish -- although whether the FSA will ever see a penny of the penalty is unlikely, as Visser has fled overseas," said Simon Morris of law firm CMS Cameron McKenna.

Visser was found to have manipulated the fund's net asset value by making "ostensibly highly profitable but ultimately fictitious transactions", and then reported the manipulated NAVs, along with other false information, to investors.

Visser also ignored restrictions on what investments the fund could make, which left the fund's assets invested in a small number of illiquid stocks.

Meanwhile, chief financial officer and compliance officer Oluwole Modupe Fagbulu was fined 100,000 pounds after giving "false information" to investors and not ensuring the fund complied with its investment restrictions.

Visser and Fagbulu's actions allowed the fund to raise 8 million euros in the run-up to its collapse, the FSA said.

"Visser and Fagbulu ... showed a flagrant disregard for the interests of their investors and ... engaged in a sustained and deliberate course of deception to present a picture of the fund's performance that was entirely false," said Tracey McDermott, the FSA's acting director of enforcement and financial crime.

(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Will Waterman)