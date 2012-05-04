Jefferies & Co took an upbeat view of UK real estate investment trusts citing an increased flow of overseas money into the sector and stable rents at prime London properties.

The brokerage said it was seeing a broadening international ownership of UK's real estate market, with an increasing number of foreign institutions buying real estate equity and domestic institutions turning sellers.

UK commercial property is suffering its deepest downturn since records began after uncertainty surrounding the euro zone crisis pushed values down for the second consecutive quarter.

"We are very much trying to differentiate between the quality of real estate assets that REITs own versus the wider real estate market, which has undeniably got long term valuation problems and performance problems," Jefferies analyst Mike Prew told Reuters.

The brokerage upgraded shares of British Land Co Plc (BLND.L) and France's Unibail-Rodamco Se UNBP.PA to "buy" from "hold" .

"Against a relatively stable market, we see these property companies (REITs) will begin to look good relative performers," Prew said.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)