Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
MUMBAI India's Zee media group has agreed to buy television channels and a stake in a radio broadcasting business from billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group in a move that would help the latter cut its debt by about 19 billion rupees ($277 million), the two sides said on Wednesday.
Zee Media Corp Ltd (ZEEN.NS) will initially buy a 49 percent stake in Reliance Group's FM radio business that operates stations in 45 cities and has rights to frequencies for 14 new channels, the two sides said in a joint statement.
Both companies will have a call/put option for the remaining 51 percent stake after a stipulated lock-in period, they said.
In a separate deal, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS) will buy two general entertainment channels and four licences to run TV channels from the Reliance Group.
Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS), which owns the radio and television businesses, will use the proceeds to cut its debt, according to the statement.
($1 = 68.6905 Indian rupees)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.