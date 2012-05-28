Banks and earnings power European shares
LONDON European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS), India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, continues to be in talks with potential investors to sell its telecoms tower unit, but a transaction will proceed when there is clarity on airwave rules, a senior company executive said on Monday.
Punit Garg, president at Reliance Communications, did not name any of the potential investors in a conference call with analysts after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, has long been trying raise funds by selling assets to cut its debt load - $7 billion as of March - but had little success so far.
The company has been in talks with U.S. buyout firms Blackstone (BX.N) and Carlyle CYL.UL for the last several months, sources have said, but a deal is yet to be sealed.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
LONDON World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that OPEC producers would not be able to maintain their high compliance so far with output cuts aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.