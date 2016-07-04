Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
During Islam's holy month of Ramadan, believers abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, break their fast with the iftar evening meal.
From inside a coal mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina to a military training camp in Damascus, Reuters photographers have produced images capturing the daily practice just after sunset in different countries during Ramadan, which ends this week.
The meals vary from simple plates of watermelon and cheese in a Syrian rebel-controlled town to a cooked prison meal in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as a beach picnic in Morocco.
For a picture essay, click on reut.rs/29e6tk9
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will met her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in London on Monday, during which she will say a continued increase in Israel's settlement activity undermines trust in the peace process.