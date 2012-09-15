Han Hak-ja, widow of Evangelist Reverend Sun-Myung Moon, sits beside the coffin of Moon during a funeral service for the late, founder of the Unification Church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. Sun-Myung Moon, 92, a self-declared messiah who founded the church which has millions of followers around the world, died at a retreat in Gapyeong September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Han Hak-ja (2nd L, top), widow of Evangelist Reverend Sun-Myung Moon, follows the honor guards carrying the body of her husband during a funeral service for the late founder of the Unification Church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. Sun-Myung Moon, 92, a self-declared messiah who founded the church which has millions of followers around the world, died at a retreat in Gapyeong September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Believers of the Unification Church make a deep bow during a funeral service for the late Sun Myung Moon, founder of the church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Honor guards carry the body of Sun Myung Moon as his family members follow during a funeral service for the late founder of the Unification Church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Believers of the Unification Church mourn during a funeral service for the late Sun Myung Moon, founder of the church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. Moon, 92, a self-declared messiah who founded the church which has millions of followers around the world, died at a retreat in Gapyeong September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Honor guards carrying the body of Evangelist Reverend Sun-Myung Moon march during a funeral service for the late founder of the Unification Church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. Sun-Myung Moon, 92, a self-declared messiah who founded the church which has millions of followers around the world, died at a retreat in Gapyeong September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Hyung-Jin Moon (front 2nd R), International President of the Unification Church and youngest son of Evangelist Reverend Sun-Myung Moon, leads the honor guards in carrying the body of his father, as Han Hak-ja (3rd L, top), widow of Sun-Myung Moon follows, during a funeral service for the late founder of the Unification Church, at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

GAPYEONG, South Korea Sun Myung Moon, a self-proclaimed messiah who founded the Unification Church that once boasted millions of members, was buried at a church-owned mansion modelled on the White House on Saturday after a two-week mourning period.

Tens of thousands of followers gathered at Gapyeong, an hour outside the capital Seoul, to say a final goodbye to Moon, a man who dubbed himself the "True Parent" of those he married in mass ceremonies and who once proposed himself as "supreme chairman" of a reunited Korea.

Moon, a staunch anti-communist who ran a business empire as well as a church and spent 30 years living in the United States, was born in what is now North Korea in 1920 and escaped to the South in 1950 after being sentenced to hard labour.

He died aged 92 on September 3 of complications due to pneumonia. The church he founded is now run by his youngest son, while the business entities are run by another son.

His wife remains the symbolic head of the mission that oversees the entire Tongil, Korean for "Unification", group.

The church claimed that about 35,000 followers and mourners with some 15,000 from abroad attended the funeral service, which was officially titled "Sun Myung Moon, the True Parent of Heaven and Earth, Memorial and Ascension Ceremony".

Men dressed in black suits with white ties and women in white or ivory dresses for the ceremony. Many sobbed quietly as the cortege carried Moon's red-and-gold casket to the altar inside a vast hall in the church complex.

Many others watched on live broadcasts around the campus.

Critics for years have vilified the church as a heretical and dangerous cult and questioned its murky finances and how it indoctrinates followers, described in derogatory terms as "Moonies".

Moon is survived by his wife and 10 of their 13 children. But his eldest son Hyun Jin, the chairman of UCI, which owns the UPI news agency, did not attend the funeral. Church officials did not give details about why he was not there.

(Additional reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by David Chance)